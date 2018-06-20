Guns, bullets and drugs found in Doncaster raid as police wage war against gangs

Five guns, bullets, shotgun cartridges and £14,000 worth of Class A drugs were found during a police raid in Doncaster as officers wage war against organising crime gangs operating in the town.

The haul of weapons takes the total number seized in Doncaster to 18 since January alone as officers ramp up efforts to 'dismantle and eradicate' organised crime gangs dealing drugs and using guns to mark and protect their turf.

One of five firearms found in a house in Doncaster

Officers swooped on a house in Flowitt Street, Mexborough on Sunday morning as part of a crackdown on organised crime in and around the suburb and revealed that over the last six months 70 raids have been carried out as part of the blitz.

Some 30 suspects have been charged with offences relating to drug dealing and guns so far.

Two men aged 45 and 59 were arrested after the most recent raid.

The war on organised crime was launched when new dedicated police teams were set up to identify all the gangs and their members in and around Mexborough, which has been blighted by drug dealing, shootings, violence and anti-social behaviour.

Firearms found in a house in Doncaster have been sent away for forensic examination

Doncaster's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, said: "Sunday's activity forms part of a long running operation tackling organised criminality in Doncaster which has seen the issues we were experiencing dramatically reduced.

"It is a relentless operation which will continue until we are satisfied that we have dismantled and eradicated all organised crime groups in the town.

"Organised criminality here revolves around drug dealing and is concentrated in and around Mexborough in particular and now we have a number of new tasking teams set up to tackle it we have the capability to proactively and relentlessly pursue those involved. We won't rest until they are all totally and utterly dismantled and we are well on that journey now."

He said much of the police activity has centred around the Pitsmoor Shotta Boys, a criminal gang with links to Sheffield, which has seen many of its members jailed for drug offences, violent disorder, witness intimidation and robbery.

Chief Supt Shaun Morley

When 10 members were jailed in 2016, South Yorkshire Police said the gang 'thought they ruled the streets'.

But Chf Supt Morley today stressed: "That couldn't be any further away from the truth now by any stretch of the imagination. The police are in control and I firmly believe that the local community will have seen improvements because of our activity.

"I want the community to help us eradicate this criminality further and hope that residents have the confidence to provide us with information knowing that we will act on it.

"I am absolutely committed to making Doncaster safer and dismantling organised crime gangs is key to that."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.