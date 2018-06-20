Attack on six men stabbed in Sheffield bar remains unsolved

An attack on six man stabbed in a Sheffield bar on New Year's Day still remains unsolved.

The men were attacked in Crystal on Carver Street, with two of the victims left fighting for life, but those responsible have never been identified.

They struck at the top of a flight of stairs in the House of Hugo section of the bar on the third floor of the venue in the early hours of January 1.

All of the victims suffered stab or slash wounds when violence flared and the brawl led to the temporary closure of the venue after police chiefs ordered an improvement in security systems.

Door staff now use search wands and ID scanners, and drinks have to be served in plastic glasses after midnight.

All of the victims were from Birmingham and detectives believe the incident may have been gang related.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.