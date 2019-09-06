Concern for missing Doncaster woman who vanished in early hours
A police search has been mounted for a missing woman who vanished in the early hours of this morning.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 13:41
Jade Stringer, aged 26, was last seen in the early hours of this morning after she left her home in the Stewart Street area of Doncaster town centre.
It is thought she could be in the Woodlands area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 26 of September 6.