Passenger rescued by firefighters after bus crash in South Yorkshire

A passenger was rescued by firefighters following a bus crash in South Yorkshire today.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 12:41
Morthen Road, Wickersley, Rotherham

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were deployed to Morthen Road, Wickersley, at 6.40am after a double decker was involved in a crash with a parked vehicle.

COURT: Three jailed over attempted theft and dangerous police chase on Sheffield estate

The Stagecoach bus and pick-up truck involved were both damaged.

LATEST: Vandals target buses in Sheffield for third night running

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Concern for missing Rotherham woman not seen for two days

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters rescued a passenger trapped on the bus.