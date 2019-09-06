Passenger rescued by firefighters after bus crash in South Yorkshire
A passenger was rescued by firefighters following a bus crash in South Yorkshire today.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 12:41
South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were deployed to Morthen Road, Wickersley, at 6.40am after a double decker was involved in a crash with a parked vehicle.
The Stagecoach bus and pick-up truck involved were both damaged.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said firefighters rescued a passenger trapped on the bus.