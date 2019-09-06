Gunman on the run after shooting in Sheffield

A gunman is on the run today after a shooting on a busy Sheffield road.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 11:53

South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to a house in Staniforth Road, Darnall, after a gun was fired at the property last night.

A window was damaged but nobody was injured.

Staniforth Road, Darnall, Sheffield

The shooting came a short time after an individual was spotted with a gun in Hadfield Close, Darnall, at 10pm yesterday.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 968 of September 5.