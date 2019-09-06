Gunman on the run after shooting in Sheffield
A gunman is on the run today after a shooting on a busy Sheffield road.
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 11:53
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to a house in Staniforth Road, Darnall, after a gun was fired at the property last night.
A window was damaged but nobody was injured.
The shooting came a short time after an individual was spotted with a gun in Hadfield Close, Darnall, at 10pm yesterday.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 968 of September 5.