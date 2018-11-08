Concern for missing boy last seen in Doncaster

Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for a missing teenage boy last seen in Doncaster.
Connor Cooper, aged 16, was reported missing from the Lenton area of Nottingham on Sunday, October 21 and was last seen in Bentley, Doncaster, two days later.
He is white, of a medium build, 5ft 10ins tall, with curly, short, brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black top and black tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting incident number 219 of October 24.