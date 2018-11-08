Concern for missing boy last seen in Doncaster

Have your say

Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for a missing teenage boy last seen in Doncaster.

Connor Cooper, aged 16, was reported missing from the Lenton area of Nottingham on Sunday, October 21 and was last seen in Bentley, Doncaster, two days later.

Have you seen Connor Cooper?

CRIME: Stolen Porsche found by police in Sheffield



He is white, of a medium build, 5ft 10ins tall, with curly, short, brown hair and blue eyes.

COURT: Derbyshire man accused of attempted murder in an alleged shooting faces a crown court trial

He was last seen wearing a black top and black tracksuit bottoms.

DEATH: Funeral planned for young mum murdered in home near Doncaster

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quoting incident number 219 of October 24.