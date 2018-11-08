Derbyshire man accused of attempted murder in an alleged shooting faces a crown court trial

A man who has been accused of attempted murder after allegedly firing a shotgun at another man in a street is facing a crown court trial.

Sam Joseph Taylor, 25, of Rotherham Road, Killamarsh, has been charged with committing attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Jacob Fieldsend, on Rotherham Road, at Killamarsh, on Sunday, September 30.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley claimed at a previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing that Mr Fieldsend had visited the road after a dispute with the defendant and he was allegedly shot at by Mr Taylor.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson told the previous magistrates’ court hearing Mr Taylor denies having anything to do with the incident and intends to plead not guilty.

The case was considered at a Plea, Trial and Preparation Hearing on Tuesday, November 6, and was adjourned until March 4, 2019, for a further PTPH.

A trial is expected to take place from April 8, 2019.