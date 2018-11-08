Stolen Porsche found by police in Sheffield

Have your say

A Porsche Boxster stolen as part of a house burglary on Tuesday was found by police officers in Sheffield yesterday.

The car was discovered in the Darnall area and was recovered for a forensic examination in a bid to identify the culprits.

A stolen Porsche Boxster was found by police officers in Darnall, Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said the vehicle was found relatively undamaged.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.