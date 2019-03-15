A police search is under way for a Barnsley man reported missing from home.

Kenneth Higginson, aged 35, from Cudworth, has not been seen or heard from since around 10am yesterday, when he disclosed that he was at work but would not say where.

Kenneth Higginson

It is believed that Mr Higginson could be travelling in a silver Ford Transit van with the registration number MA12 AYS.

He could be in the Notton or Havercroft areas of West Yorkshire, but does have connections to Dinnington and Brinsworth in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who has seen Mr Higginson or the vehicle to contact the force as a ‘matter of urgency’.

Call 101 and quote incident number 972 of March 14.