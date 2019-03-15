Have your say

A cannabis farm has been dismantled by police officers in Doncaster.

Officers raided a house in Wilkinson Avenue, Moorends, yesterday and found 134 plants growing in the lounge and three bedrooms.

Wilkinson Avenue, Moorends

South Yorkshire Police said the drug den is believed to be ‘part of a wider organised crime ring’.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the property and remained in police custody last night.