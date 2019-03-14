Convicted sex offender could be at large in Sheffield

Police have issued an appeal to help find a convicted sex offender who may be in Sheffield.

Joseph Derek Bailey, 22, previously of Scarborough but who more recently lived in Sheffield, is wanted after failing to attend York Crown Court on March 7.

Joseph Bailey.

Bailey was due to attend court in relation to his failure to comply with an interim notification requirement issued following his conviction for a sexual offence and committing a further offence while on a suspended sentence but he failed to attend.

Despite numerous enquiries in North Yorkshire and the Sheffield area, he remains at large.

Anyone with any information should call North Yorkshire Police on 01904 618691 and pass information to the force control room.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Callers are asked to quote crime reference number12190042116.