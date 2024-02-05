Claypit Lane, Rotherham: Man in critical condition in hospital after being found seriously injured on road
The emergency services were called out to the scene.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man is in a critical condition in hospital today, after being found seriously injured on a road in Rotherham last night.
The emergency services received reports of a man in a serious condition in Claypit Lane in the Rawmarsh area of the town last night (Sunday, February 4, 2024), with South Yorkshire Police called at around 6.09pm.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
"Claypit Lane was closed at the junction with St Nicolas Road for a short period of time while officers conducted their work.
"Our enquiries remain ongoing."
The force spokesperson told The Star that no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.