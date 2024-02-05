Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The South Yorkshire victim of a paedophile clown has spoken out for the first time over sexual abuse she suffered as a child

Robert Jamieson, known as 'Bobby Bubbles', 49, was jailed for 14 years for raping a girl under the age of 13 after grooming her to believe she was in love with him.

Chloe Birkin, 36, who has bravely waived her anonymity, was just 12-years-old when she was sexually assaulted by the children's entertainer.

Jamieson was eventually found guilty of 10 sexual offences against her in December 2019 - including four of indecency with a child and two of sex with a girl under 13.

He had been in a relationship with Chloe's older sister - who wishes to remain anonymous - and moved into the family home in Rotherham, in 1999.

Jamieson preyed on his vulnerable victim, convincing her that they were in an intimate relationship before carrying out a series of sexual offences.

Chloe kept Jamieson's despicable behaviour to herself and refused to co-operate with the initial police investigation in 2002 - convinced that they were "in love".

It was only when her own daughter turned 12 in 2015, that the brave mum-of-three decided to report her abuser.

Jamieson denied any wrongdoing but was convicted of 10 sex offences and sentenced to 14 years in prison after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in December 2019.

Despite finally being brought to justice, Chloe admits that the evil clown still ''haunts'' her - as she continues to struggle with her physical and mental health.

Chloe, who is currently unable to work due to her poor physical and mental and health, from Rotherham, said: "Robert took my innocence from me.

"As a children's entertainer, I thought he was trustworthy. It's so creepy that he was a clown too.

"It's terrifying that he had such easy access to children - while doing what he was doing to me."

The abuse began when Jamieson, then 28, got into a relationship with Chloe's older sister - when Chloe was 12-years-old.

The children's entertainer - who was 14 years older than Chloe - was friendly and "seemed like a nice guy" until things took a turn just a few weeks after he moved in.

Chloe, who is currently single, said: "I was home alone with Robert, and he'd just got out the shower and was only wearing a dressing gown.

"He came and sat next to me as I was watching TV, and the next thing I knew, he grabbed my hand and put it under his dressing gown.

"I was so shocked, I didn't know how to react, but he told me not to tell anyone."

Jamieson, who worked as a clown at the time, went on to instigate a secret relationship with the child, and the abuse escalated a week later.

Over three years he groomed and manipulated Chloe into thinking that they were in a relationship, and that there was nothing wrong with his actions.

Chloe said: "I thought we were like a normal couple.

"We'd go out on dates for food.

"I knew I couldn't tell my sister, but he made me think we were in love.

"We'd go into town, and he'd hold my hand in public.

"I felt grown up and like it was a normal thing.

"If ever I needed a lift, he'd come and pick me up.

"I'd stay with my sister at the weekend and I'd see him.

"She'd go to bed early and I'd be left alone with him.

"He always told me he loved me, so I thought we were just in a relationship.

"He was engaged to my sister, but offered to call the wedding off to be with me."

The abuse, which lasted three years, took a huge toll on the teenager, who subsequently dropped out of school and "went completely off the rails".

Chloe's parents found out about the relationship after three years and reported Jamieson to the police - but Chloe refused to give a statement.

But her boyfriend at the time told Chloe's sister everything, who then told their parents.

Chloe's sister immediately ended her marriage to Robert - after three years together.

It was only years later, after becoming a mother herself and watching her daughter turn the age that she was when the abuse began, that Chloe bravely came forward.

He denied any wrongdoing but after a harrowing weeklong trial at Sheffield Crown Court, was found guilty of 10 offences against her and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Chloe is bravely speaking out about her experience to encourage other victims to contact the police - regardless of how long ago the abuse took place.

"I looked at my daughter and I felt sick,'' she said.

''I couldn't imagine the same thing happening to her.

"That's when I knew I had to do something, to stop him from hurting anyone else.

"The trial was awful - I had to give evidence but I had screens around me so that I didn't have to look at him.

"What he did to me has had a huge impact on my life.

"I've suffered with sleep disorders and my mental health, and I've recently been diagnosed with fibromyalgia.

"My only comfort is knowing he's not out there to do it to anyone else anymore.

"I really want to use my experience to help other people who have been through similar.