Here are all the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court from between January 22 and January 26.

Violent, abusive or weapon-related offences

Ishmail Mohammed Jama, 38, of Grimesthorpe Road, Grimesthorpe; assaulting emergency worker, use of threatening words; 56 days prison suspended for 12 months, compensation £250, costs £150.

Kenneth Birks, 73, of Westwick Crescent, Greenhill; assault by beating; community order, compensation £110, surcharge £114, costs £200.

Sexual offences

Cornel Saul, 26, of Vauxhall Road, Wincobank; indecent exposure, witnessed by an 11-year-old girl; four months prison, surcharge £154, sex offenders’ register for seven years.

Driving offences

Liam Richard Wilkinson, 30, of Ivy Hall Road, Shiregreen; texting while driving; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Callum Shaw, 25, of Rainbow Way, Hackenthorpe; incorrect tread on tyres; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £110, disqualified for six months.

Abimbola David Akinkuolie, 29, of Skelworth Road, Lower Don Valley; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

Basil Benny, 25, of Ridgeway Road, Hollinsend; driving without insurance; fined £346, surcharge £138, cost £90, six points.

Irene Humphries, 74, The Ravine, Shiregreen; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £362, costs £90, six points.

Matus Kandrac, 33, of Robey Street, Grimesthorpe; driving without due care and attention (weaving in and out of traffic, undertaking and overtaking; fined £238, surcharge £95, costs £90, six points.

Sabah Khan, 22, of Scott Road, Pitsmoor; driving through red light, without licence, without insurance; fined £140, surcharge £56, costs £90, eight points.

Olatunji Abiola Ladokun, 30, of King Street, off Haymarket, City Centre; speeding (64mph in a 50mph area), while only a provisional licence holder; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Paulina Majchtzak, 35, of Lister Crescent, Gleadless Townend; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Arif Mokadeh, 25, of The Oval, Longley: driving without test certificate; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Ben O’Leary, 37, of Vlliers Drive, Arbourthorne; driving without seat belt, with obstructed windscreen; £452, surcharge £180, costs £90.

Robert Pokuta, 31, of Wansfell Road, Brightside; driving without seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Steven Raynor, 43, of Drummond Crescent, Parson Cross; speeding (36mph in a 30mph area), driving without L plates, without insurance; fined £770, surcahrge £308, costs £90, nine points.

Leonie Samantha Sands, 43, North Hill Road, Parson Cross; driving without a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

Wesley Wright, 39, of Ivy Hall Road, Shiregreen; driving without insurance; fined £466, surcharge £186, costs £90, six points.

Emma Elizabeth Perkinton, 29, of Herries Avenue, Longley; speeding (41mph in a 30mph area); fined £75, surcharge £30, costs £85, three points.

Ann Elsworth, 57, of Sheffield Road, Penistone; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £110, six points.