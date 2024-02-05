Sheffield Magistrates' Court: Driver punished for 'weaving in and out of traffic' and other latest convictions
Cases include a man caught texting while driving and a driver punished for "weaving in and out of traffic."
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here are all the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court from between January 22 and January 26.
Violent, abusive or weapon-related offences
Ishmail Mohammed Jama, 38, of Grimesthorpe Road, Grimesthorpe; assaulting emergency worker, use of threatening words; 56 days prison suspended for 12 months, compensation £250, costs £150.
Kenneth Birks, 73, of Westwick Crescent, Greenhill; assault by beating; community order, compensation £110, surcharge £114, costs £200.
Sexual offences
Cornel Saul, 26, of Vauxhall Road, Wincobank; indecent exposure, witnessed by an 11-year-old girl; four months prison, surcharge £154, sex offenders’ register for seven years.
Driving offences
Liam Richard Wilkinson, 30, of Ivy Hall Road, Shiregreen; texting while driving; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £110, disqualified for six months.
Callum Shaw, 25, of Rainbow Way, Hackenthorpe; incorrect tread on tyres; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £110, disqualified for six months.
Abimbola David Akinkuolie, 29, of Skelworth Road, Lower Don Valley; driving without insurance, without licence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.
Basil Benny, 25, of Ridgeway Road, Hollinsend; driving without insurance; fined £346, surcharge £138, cost £90, six points.
Irene Humphries, 74, The Ravine, Shiregreen; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £362, costs £90, six points.
Matus Kandrac, 33, of Robey Street, Grimesthorpe; driving without due care and attention (weaving in and out of traffic, undertaking and overtaking; fined £238, surcharge £95, costs £90, six points.
Sabah Khan, 22, of Scott Road, Pitsmoor; driving through red light, without licence, without insurance; fined £140, surcharge £56, costs £90, eight points.
Olatunji Abiola Ladokun, 30, of King Street, off Haymarket, City Centre; speeding (64mph in a 50mph area), while only a provisional licence holder; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
Paulina Majchtzak, 35, of Lister Crescent, Gleadless Townend; driving without insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
Arif Mokadeh, 25, of The Oval, Longley: driving without test certificate; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.
Ben O’Leary, 37, of Vlliers Drive, Arbourthorne; driving without seat belt, with obstructed windscreen; £452, surcharge £180, costs £90.
Robert Pokuta, 31, of Wansfell Road, Brightside; driving without seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.
Steven Raynor, 43, of Drummond Crescent, Parson Cross; speeding (36mph in a 30mph area), driving without L plates, without insurance; fined £770, surcahrge £308, costs £90, nine points.
Leonie Samantha Sands, 43, North Hill Road, Parson Cross; driving without a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.
Wesley Wright, 39, of Ivy Hall Road, Shiregreen; driving without insurance; fined £466, surcharge £186, costs £90, six points.
Emma Elizabeth Perkinton, 29, of Herries Avenue, Longley; speeding (41mph in a 30mph area); fined £75, surcharge £30, costs £85, three points.
Ann Elsworth, 57, of Sheffield Road, Penistone; failure to give identity of a driver; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £110, six points.
Stephen Martin William Moran, 58, of Nethershire Lane, Hartley Brook; speeding (63mph in a 50mph area); fined £100, surcharge £40, three points.