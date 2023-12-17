Sheffield City Council is providing extra support for people who need it most this winter, writes council leader Tom Hunt

It’s an expensive time of year.

As the temperature drops, our heating bills go up and rising inflation means the prices of everyday items go up too.

That’s why Sheffield City Council is providing extra support for people who need it most this winter.

We’re making an extra £660,000 available to support local people through the Household Support Fund.

Currently, 80% of people who apply for extra help are families with children.

The Household Support Fund will provide grants to put cash in the pockets of people in Sheffield who need a bit of extra help.

To see if you are eligible for this grant, or to find out about any other support we provide please visit https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/cost-of-living and get in touch with us. Our team is there to help you.

The extra money will allow us to help more people this winter and it’s needed because demand is rising. There were 112 applications for support every day in November 2023 – an increase of 148% on last year.

At the council, we’re doing our bit to help people here in Sheffield. But we are extremely disappointed that the Government has announced it is shutting down the Household Support Fund scheme in March 2024.

This year Sheffield received £10.4 million which we use to help people on low incomes. Next year we’re set to get nothing.

This money pays for hardship grants and it pays for food vouchers worth £125 for each child in the school holidays for families where children receive free school meals.

Every school holiday, thousands of families receive essential help with the cost of living.

Three years ago the footballer Marcus Rashford ran a brilliant campaign which led to the holiday food vouchers being introduced. Scrapping the funding now would be a serious own goal.

Charities including Barnardo’s and the Children’s Society have already called on the Government to reverse its position. Scrooge saw the error of his ways at Christmas. This Government needs to do the same and think again.

Locally, we continue to work hard to support people across the city.

The council is providing funding for Citizens Advice so they can help more people.

We’re working with Yorkshire Water to reduce water bills for people with a low income.

We’re supporting a network of ‘Welcoming Spaces’ and we’re helping people to take up benefits they might be entitled to.

If you need a bit of extra help with anything, please get in touch with us today.

No one should be left cold or hungry. We’re doing what we can to help people this Christmas. It’s time that the Government did the same.