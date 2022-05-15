42-year-old Christopher, also known as ‘Petchy,’ was last seen on Friday, May 13 in the Batemoor/Jordanthorpe area of Sheffield and has subsequently been reported missing.

A person close to Christopher’s family sent the new picture in to The Star, and said he is known to frequent the Parson Cross area of Sheffield.

They added that Christopher’s children are ‘really concerned’ about him, and have urged him to get in touch with them if he does not want to contact anyone else.

South Yorkshire Police launched a public appeal to find him yesterday (Saturday, May 14).

A spokesperson said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Christopher's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”

They added: “He is white and described as 5ft 8in tall and of slim build with short fair hair and a stubbly grey/blonde beard.

"He was last seen wearing a black waterproof hooded jacket, jeans and grey Nike trainers.

"Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”