A 23-year-old man is set to stand trial for his murder as well as five counts of attempted murder in July.

A fundraiser for the family of a Sheffield "Good Samaritan" who died helping others has topped over £50,000.

Chris Marriott died while administering first aid after he was hit by a car on College Close in Pitsmoor on the afternoon of December 27, 2023.

Chris Marriot,seen here with his wife Bryony, sadly died after being hit by a car while helping others on College Close in Pitsmoor on the afternoon of December 27, 2023.

He was on a walk with his wife and two children when he stepped away to help an unconscious woman.

Police were on their way at the time of the incident, responding to reports of violence and disorder following a reported wedding that took place earlier in the day.

Chris, a 46-year-old who worked at a Sheffield food bank and was a regular churchgoer, has been widely praised as a "Good Samaritan" for his actions, with his former colleagues at Sheffield College releasing a tribute on Friday.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Hassan Jhangur, appearing via video link from HMP Doncaster, during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court where he is charged with the murder of father-of-two Chris Marriott. Mr Marriott died after being hit by a car while trying to help a stranger in Sheffield. Jhangur is also charged with five counts of attempted murder. Image by Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire.

Chief executive and principal Angela Foulkes CBE said: "Chris was generous with his time and kind and considerate of others’ feelings. He always looked for the best in others and had a good word for everyone.

"Nothing was ever too much trouble for Chris. He was kind and generous with his time. He really cared about students and staff alike - he was truly 'student first'. We will be organising a fitting tribute to Chris and his legacy."

A 23-year-old man, Hassan Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, is charged with his murder and the attempted murder of five others.

A previous update on the online GoFundMe page from December 31 reads: "We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support being shown for Chris, and appreciate every comment and donation.

"Chris would be amazed (and no doubt embarrassed) at the attention his actions have generated, but would also loved to have seen how friends, neighbours and complete strangers have come together to show support for his family and help financially.

"Thank you so much."