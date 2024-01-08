Chris Marriott: Fundraiser for family of Sheffield 'Good Samaritan' who died helping others tops £50,000
A 23-year-old man is set to stand trial for his murder as well as five counts of attempted murder in July.
A fundraiser for the family of a Sheffield "Good Samaritan" who died helping others has topped over £50,000.
Chris Marriott died while administering first aid after he was hit by a car on College Close in Pitsmoor on the afternoon of December 27, 2023.
He was on a walk with his wife and two children when he stepped away to help an unconscious woman.
Police were on their way at the time of the incident, responding to reports of violence and disorder following a reported wedding that took place earlier in the day.
Chris, a 46-year-old who worked at a Sheffield food bank and was a regular churchgoer, has been widely praised as a "Good Samaritan" for his actions, with his former colleagues at Sheffield College releasing a tribute on Friday.
Chief executive and principal Angela Foulkes CBE said: "Chris was generous with his time and kind and considerate of others’ feelings. He always looked for the best in others and had a good word for everyone.
"Nothing was ever too much trouble for Chris. He was kind and generous with his time. He really cared about students and staff alike - he was truly 'student first'. We will be organising a fitting tribute to Chris and his legacy."
A 23-year-old man, Hassan Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, is charged with his murder and the attempted murder of five others.
A previous update on the online GoFundMe page from December 31 reads: "We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support being shown for Chris, and appreciate every comment and donation.
"Chris would be amazed (and no doubt embarrassed) at the attention his actions have generated, but would also loved to have seen how friends, neighbours and complete strangers have come together to show support for his family and help financially.
"Thank you so much."
An inquest into the 46-year-old's death opened on January 5 and will conclude after Jhangur's trial in July.