South Yorkshire Police were sent out to an incident Chesterfield Road, Heeley earlier today (Monday, August 8), and the road is currently cordoned off from B&M Bargains, at the junction with Little London Road, to the other side of Heeley Retail Park.
The force has been asked to provide more information on the nature of the incident.
A spokesperson for First South Yorkshire said that due to having no access to Valley Road, it was having to divert some of its bus services.
The spokesperson said they are diverting their 20 service ‘from city like a 18 service to Warminster Road and resume route in both directions’.
In addition, its 24 service from London Road will divert like a 75/76 route to Woodseats and resume normal route in both directions.