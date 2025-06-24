Hickory's Smokehouse: 14 pictures give first view inside new Sheffield restaurant in former Gypsy Queen pub

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 24th Jun 2025, 07:30 BST

These pictures provide a first look inside Sheffield’s latest restaurant to open, after a massive transformation of a former pub.

The 14 pictures show the building both inside and outside, after the former Gypsy Queen, near Beighton, was converted into the Sheffield branch of Hickory’s Smokehouse -an American themed restaurant.

The venue, on Drakehouse Lane, near Crystal Peaks, opened its doors for the first time on Friday afternoon, a few days ahead of its originally planned opening date.

The reopening followed months of work to convert the building into the new restaurant.

General manager at the newly opened venue, Jess Francis, said: “We are so happy to be opening in Sheffield. I have been born and brought up in the area and live just a stones throw away from the restaurant, so I am beyond proud to be opening our latest addition here on home turf.”

Photos show inside the new Hickory's Smokehouse restaurant, near Beighton, Sheffield. Photo: Hickory's Smokehouse

1. Window

Photos show inside the new Hickory's Smokehouse restaurant, near Beighton, Sheffield. Photo: Hickory's Smokehouse | Hickory's Smokehouse Photo: Hickory's Smokehouse

Photos show inside the new Hickory's Smokehouse restaurant, near Beighton, Sheffield. Hickory's Smokehouse

2. The bar

Photos show inside the new Hickory's Smokehouse restaurant, near Beighton, Sheffield. Hickory's Smokehouse | Hickory's Smokehouse Photo: Hickory's Smokehouse

Photos show inside the new Hickory's Smokehouse restaurant, near Beighton, Sheffield. Hickory's Smokehouse

3. Bar stools

Photos show inside the new Hickory's Smokehouse restaurant, near Beighton, Sheffield. Hickory's Smokehouse | Hickory's Smokehouse Photo: Hickory's Smokehouse

Photos show inside the new Hickory's Smokehouse restaurant, near Beighton, Sheffield. Hickory's Smokehouse

4. Restaurant

Photos show inside the new Hickory's Smokehouse restaurant, near Beighton, Sheffield. Hickory's Smokehouse | Hickory's Smokehouse Photo: Hickory's Smokehouse

