The 14 pictures show the building both inside and outside, after the former Gypsy Queen, near Beighton, was converted into the Sheffield branch of Hickory’s Smokehouse -an American themed restaurant.

The venue, on Drakehouse Lane, near Crystal Peaks, opened its doors for the first time on Friday afternoon, a few days ahead of its originally planned opening date.

The reopening followed months of work to convert the building into the new restaurant.

General manager at the newly opened venue, Jess Francis, said: “We are so happy to be opening in Sheffield. I have been born and brought up in the area and live just a stones throw away from the restaurant, so I am beyond proud to be opening our latest addition here on home turf.”

