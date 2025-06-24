The increasingly popular spots have been drawing in visitors with a constantly expanding culture, food and drink scene.

Whether it’s sit-down restaurants, quick and tasty takeaways or quaint cafes and breakfast spots, there’s plenty to chose from no matter your taste.

And the area seems to only be getting better, as the much-loved Abbeydale Picture House undergoes renovations under new owners True North Brew Co., who plan on partially reopening the site this summer.

So we decided to take a walk down these streets to see what eateries are on offer.

Unfortunately, with so much to choose from, we could never highlight them all, so we’ve chosen nine of the most popular, eye-catching or newest spots worth checking out.

1 . Sabir's Grill - London Road Famed for its smash burgers, Sabir's Grill does fast food right. The independent takeaway, with stores in Sheffield and Rotherham, promises quality cooking from a team of food-lovers. | Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Abadan Restaurant - Abbeydale Road This Persian restaurant, located next to the much-loved Abbeydale Picture House, has built a loyal following with customers dropping endlessly positive reviews. One wrote on Google: "Really friendly customer service from all the staff, and very welcoming. It had a great atmosphere and we will definitely be returning." | Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . M.A.K. Halal - London Road This ever-expanding chain has been celebrated for providing a variety of flavourful meals with sustainable ingredients. | Dean Atkins Photo Sales