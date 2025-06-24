Abbeydale Road Sheffield: Take a tour of this popular food hotspot where there's everything you could wish for

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 24th Jun 2025, 07:37 BST

Abbeydale Road and the connecting London Road are some of the most thriving neighbourhoods in Sheffield.

The increasingly popular spots have been drawing in visitors with a constantly expanding culture, food and drink scene.

Whether it’s sit-down restaurants, quick and tasty takeaways or quaint cafes and breakfast spots, there’s plenty to chose from no matter your taste.

And the area seems to only be getting better, as the much-loved Abbeydale Picture House undergoes renovations under new owners True North Brew Co., who plan on partially reopening the site this summer.

So we decided to take a walk down these streets to see what eateries are on offer.

Unfortunately, with so much to choose from, we could never highlight them all, so we’ve chosen nine of the most popular, eye-catching or newest spots worth checking out.

Famed for its smash burgers, Sabir's Grill does fast food right. The independent takeaway, with stores in Sheffield and Rotherham, promises quality cooking from a team of food-lovers.

1. Sabir's Grill - London Road

This Persian restaurant, located next to the much-loved Abbeydale Picture House, has built a loyal following with customers dropping endlessly positive reviews. One wrote on Google: "Really friendly customer service from all the staff, and very welcoming. It had a great atmosphere and we will definitely be returning."

2. Abadan Restaurant - Abbeydale Road

This ever-expanding chain has been celebrated for providing a variety of flavourful meals with sustainable ingredients.

3. M.A.K. Halal - London Road

While the dish may have been famed in Marvel's 2012 blockbuster Avengers, Shawarma has been a popular kebab-style street food for centuries. And for those wishing to finally give it a go, there may be no better place in Sheffield than this London Road takeaway.

4. Middle Eastern Shawarma - London Road

