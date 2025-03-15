Counterfeit vapes and electronics worth £370,000 have been seized by South Yorkshire Police.

They were removed from business premises in Dinnington, Rotherham, following an operation involving neighbourhood police officers and council officials.

South Yorkshire Police said an operation was mounted, culminating in a recent raid, after information was passed on by members of the public.

The force said large quantities of counterfeit goods – including headphones, electronic devices, counterfeit vapes, vape liquids and cartridges - were seized.

Police said counterfeit vape products often contain contaminants which make them harmful to health – failing to meet relevant safety standards.

Inspector Darren Birley, of Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The products seized were undercutting legitimate businesses and, in the case of the counterfeit vapes, posed a potential health risk.

“This joint operation with Rotherham Council is part of our ongoing partner work to ensure the safety of our local communities. Working together on the issues that matter the most to local communities is what pushes us to achieve results like these.

“The hard work does not stop, and we will continue to focus on this issue.”

He added: “The information provided by members of the public is vital in helping us gather intelligence, carry out inspections and execute warrants.

“If you have any information relating to the suspected sale of illicit vapes or tobacco products from shops anywhere within your area, please report online or by calling 101.

To report a business to Trading Standards visit this webpage.