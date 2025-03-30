Page Hall: Dogs, cigarettes, vapes and vehicles seized in Sheffield police operation

Dogs, vehicles and illegal cigarettes and vapes were seized in a police operation in Sheffield.

In a week of action in Page Hall, South Yorkshire Police joined colleagues from Sheffield City Council, Trading Standards and the RSPCA.

Police seized dogs, vehicles and illegal cigarettes and vapes in an operation in Page Hall, Sheffield | SYP

It resulted in the seizure of £3,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes.

Four dogs were seized over animal welfare concerns and a number of illegal vehicles were removed from the streets, including an off-road bike and an electric scooter.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Offenders have been processed for driving offences and tickets issued for unnecessary obstructions.

“The team arrested 3 people for a number of offences during this operation.”

