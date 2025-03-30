Page Hall: Dogs, cigarettes, vapes and vehicles seized in Sheffield police operation
In a week of action in Page Hall, South Yorkshire Police joined colleagues from Sheffield City Council, Trading Standards and the RSPCA.
It resulted in the seizure of £3,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and vapes.
Four dogs were seized over animal welfare concerns and a number of illegal vehicles were removed from the streets, including an off-road bike and an electric scooter.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Offenders have been processed for driving offences and tickets issued for unnecessary obstructions.
“The team arrested 3 people for a number of offences during this operation.”
