British Transport Police have released CCTV images after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train from Sheffield to Manchester Piccadilly.

The incident happened at between 11am and 12.40pm on Thursday, November 16.

The victim was approached by a man who spoke to her then sexually assaulted her.

He left the service at Manchester Piccadilly.

Detectives would like to speak to the man in the images as they believe he may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 390 of 16/11/23.