South Yorkshire Police issued a warning at the time of his first conviction that "he could have victims across the country".

Convicted sex offender Keith Coomber has been sent back to prison after three more women who were sexually assaulted by him came forward.

Coomber, aged 58, previously of Kettering and Sheffield, was sent to prison in February 2021 for three years after being convicted of sexual activity with a person suffering from a mental disorder impeding choice.

After his conviction in 2021, South Yorkshire Police issued a warning that officers believed 'he could have victims across the country', which proved true.

Keith Coomber has been sentenced to six years and nine months in prison

Three more women he had sexually assaulted came forward after seeing he had been convicted, resulting in a second investigation.

During a recent court hearing, it emerged that two of the victims had been sexually abused by Coomber on multiple occasions, with one of them being a vulnerable teenager in foster care at the time.

In her impact statement, one of them said: "He was subtle - inappropriately and cleverly subtle. Just enough to not be right but not quite enough to settle the doubt in myself.

"It was little and often, for years. I used to wash and wash and wash and yet still feel dirty."

Northampton Crown Court. Image: National World

Coomber was charged with 19 counts of indecent assault, 12 of which he pleaded guilty to.

The other said: "I felt worthless, unloved, unwanted, isolated, lonely, angry, scared, helpless and hopeless.

"No amount of punishment will change the damage you have done. Your sentence will never come close to the sentence I have endured."

The third woman was in her 20s when she visited Coomber’s house as part of her job when he assaulted her, pushing her against a wall and kissing her before she managed to escape.

One of the women, who was just 18 at the time of the assault, ended her impact statement by saying: "You broke me at 18. Your actions very nearly killed me. I will not allow you to break me again.

"I am a victim, I will always [be] a victim, but I am more so a fighter."