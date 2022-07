The fire has broken out in a derelict building near Doncaster waterfront. Firefighters are on the scene.

Souh Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said in a statement: “We're getting lots of calls about a large plume of smoke coming from Chapel Drive in Doncaster.

Residents are being warned to keep their windows and doors closed after a serious fire broke out in South Yorkshire. File picture shows South Yorkshire firefighters

“This is a fire involving a derelict building and we're on the case – we have three fire engines tackling it and a turntable ladder.