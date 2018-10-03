Centertainment murder: Killer still at large after stabbing in Sheffield

The killer of a Sheffield man stabbed to death at Valley Centertainment is still at large.

Fahim Hersi, aged 22, was stabbed in an attack outside the cinema at the leisure complex during a fight.

He was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

Another man, aged 21, was also stabbed during the incident and underwent surgery in hospital before being released.

He was one of eight suspects arrested on suspicion of murder.

He and four others were released from custody under investigation pending further enquiries.

Three others were released with no further action to be taken.

Nobody has yet been charged.

Detectives investigating the murder say they are keeping an ‘open mind’ over the motive for the killing.

A post mortem examination revealed Fahim suffered a single stab wound to his chest.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 950 of September 21.