Centenary Way, Rotherham: Air ambulance reported on scene after serious incident closes road

The air ambulance has been reported on the scene of a serious incident on one of South Yorkshire’s main roads this afternoon.

By David Kessen
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

The bus company First said this afternoon that Centenary Way, in Rotherham, is currently blocked, with traffic being diverted towards Sheffield, with its services diverting from Rotherham along Westgate, Alma Road, Moorgate Road and West Bawtry Road to Canklow.

A spokesman for the company said: “This diversion is in both directions due to an air ambulance on scene.”

The air ambulance has been reported on the scene of a serious incident on Centenary Way, Rotherham, this afternoon.

