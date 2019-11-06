After appearing on the X Factor in 2012 and again two years later, he has gone in to star in I’m Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Dancing on Ice and is now in the cast of popular soap Hollyoaks.

Jake will perform the official switch-on at Sheffield’s Peace Gardens on Sunday, November 17 and will be joined on stage by including Britain’s Got Talent stars Siobhan Philips and Kyle Tomlinson, plus performers from this year’s pantomime at the Lyceum, Cinderella.

Jake Quickenden (Pic: JPI Media/ David Hurst)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event will run from 2pm – 6.30pm, with Jake hitting the switch at 5.30pm.

Councillor Mary Lea, Sheffield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Leisure, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Jake, Siobhan, Kyle and all the other acts to Sheffield to help us celebrate this wonderful time of year in our vibrant city centre.

“The Christmas Lights Switch-On is by far our most popular event, attracting thousands of people of all ages and this year promises to be full of festive fun.

“The countdown really is on now and I look forward to seeing everyone there on the day, to light up Sheffield for this magical season.”

Heart Yorkshire radio presenters ‘Dixie and Emma’ will host the stage programme with choirs, Christmas music, entertainment, including dance groups, and interviews.

A Christmas crafts market will be based in the Winter Garden and Father Christmas will be in his Grotto on Pinstone Street.

Fire engine rides will be available with the National Emergency Museum due to set up a display of emergency vehicles from through the ages in the city centre.

The Christmas market, with more than 50 traders, plus a new ‘Alpine Bar’ will be open from November 14.