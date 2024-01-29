News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 17 of the best photos looking back at Wincobank through the years

This gallery of photographs looks back at the Sheffield district of Wincobank over the years
By Jane Salt
Published 29th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

The pictures include lost pubs, well-known characters and big community events in the area.

Can you remember any of these people, places or events?

Barrow Road, Wincobank, with the Foundry Arms pub on the right

1. Foundry Arms

Barrow Road, Wincobank, with the Foundry Arms pub on the right Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Wincobank Castle pictured in 1967

2. Castle

Wincobank Castle pictured in 1967 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Pictured are Mary and Billy Furniss and their dog in the pig sties behind Wincobank Castle. Submitted by Mrs Mary Furniss

3. Pig sties

Pictured are Mary and Billy Furniss and their dog in the pig sties behind Wincobank Castle. Submitted by Mrs Mary Furniss Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Wincobank Picture Palace, Sheffield

4. Cinema

Wincobank Picture Palace, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

