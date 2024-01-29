The pictures include lost pubs, well-known characters and big community events in the area.
Can you remember any of these people, places or events?
1. Foundry Arms
Barrow Road, Wincobank, with the Foundry Arms pub on the right Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Castle
Wincobank Castle pictured in 1967 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Pig sties
Pictured are Mary and Billy Furniss and their dog in the pig sties behind Wincobank Castle.
Submitted by Mrs Mary Furniss Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Cinema
Wincobank Picture Palace, Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers