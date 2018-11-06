Cars torched in Sheffield suburb where yobs are wreaking havoc

Two cars were torched last night a Sheffield suburb were yobs are wreaking havoc.

At 8.50pm a firework was used to set fire to Ford Focus in Raby Street, Tinsley and at 11.05pm a BMW was fired in nearby Newmarch Street.

CRIME: Fireworks hurled at cars driving through Sheffield suburb

Firefighters dealt with both blazes, with South Yorkshire Police also deployed to the city suburb following a number of recent incidents, including an attack on fire crews last week.

READ MORE: Police probe into robbery at Sheffield supermarket

Last Wednesday, firefighters came under attack from yobs while they were dealing with a house fire in Lifford Street, Tinsley.

POLICE: Police activity in Sheffield street was for missing person



Fireworks and eggs were thrown at the firefighters as they battled to prevent the house fire from spreading.

The blaze broke out after a firework was thrown through a bedroom window in a house where six children live.

On Sunday night a skip on the same street also went up in flames.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.