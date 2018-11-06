Police activity in Sheffield street was for missing person

Police activity in a Sheffield street on Sunday was connected to a search for a missing person.
A number of police vehicles and officers were seen in Longley Avenue West, Shirecliffe, on Sunday.
CRIME: Fireworks hurled at cars driving through Sheffield suburb
South Yorkshire Police confirmed yesterday that the activity was in connection to a search for a missing person who has since been found safe and well.
COURT: Man who strangled partner to death at their Sheffield home ‘thought she was a decoy robot’
POLICE: Man charged over attack on police officer in Sheffield
No other details have yet been released.