Police make multiple finds during knife-crime crackdown in Sheffield suburb

Drugs, two knives and two items that appeared to have been stored for future use have been found by police during a knife crime crackdown in a Sheffield suburb.

The Burngreave ‘day of action' involved 20 officers including PCSOs, a ‘tasking team’, an off-road bike team and a police dog.

An open land search resulted in the finding of two knives, a quantity of cannabis, a cannabis grinder, and several other offensive weapons.

A male was also stop-searched by officers for an offensive weapon.

Throughout this week, events will take place around Burngreave, and across South Yorkshire, to tackle knife crime, as part of Operation Sceptre.