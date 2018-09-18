Police make multiple finds during knife-crime crackdown in Sheffield suburb

Drugs, two knives and two items that appeared to have been stored for future use have been found by police during a knife crime crackdown in a Sheffield suburb.

The Burngreave ‘day of action' involved 20 officers including PCSOs, a ‘tasking team’, an off-road bike team and a police dog.

A day of action took place in Burngreave in Sheffield on Tuesday, September 18.

An open land search resulted in the finding of two knives, a quantity of cannabis, a cannabis grinder, and several other offensive weapons.

A male was also stop-searched by officers for an offensive weapon.

Throughout this week, events will take place around Burngreave, and across South Yorkshire, to tackle knife crime, as part of Operation Sceptre.