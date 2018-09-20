Man wanted over serious knife attack on teenager in Sheffield

Police are asking the public for help in tracing a man who is wanted in connection with a serious knife attack in Sheffield last year.

Eric Dorricott, 31, is wanted in connection with a serious assault in May last year which left a teenager with slash injuries to his face.

READ MORE: Family ‘haunted’ by brutal murder of Barnsley man as detectives re-appeal for information

It is reported that between 2:10pm and 2:20pm on Saturday May 13, the 15-year-old boy was assaulted in Shoreham Street, near to the Go Local Store.

The teenage boy suffered serious injuries to his face, requiring significant medical treatment and he continues to recover from the injuries.

READ MORE: Barnsley College pupil detained after fellow student reported he was 'carrying a gun’

A 30-year-old man and another man aged 28 have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain under investigation.

Police are continuing with their enquiries in a bid to locate Dorricott, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

READ MORE: Wife of Sheffield Wednesday fitness coach loses battle with cancer

Officers would like to hear from anyone who knows him, and are urging anyone who knows where he might be to get in touch.

Anyone with information can call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 620 of May 13 2017.

You can also call crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.