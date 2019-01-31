Have your say

Cannabis plants and three dogs were seized during a police raid of a house in Doncaster.

Officers found 11 cannabis plants in the property in Brosley Avenue, Barbnby Dun, on Monday and a man was reported for the production of cannabis.

Brosley Avenue, Barnby Dun

They also seized three dogs on welfare grounds.

