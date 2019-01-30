Tom Bell murder investigation: Police arrest fifth man in connection with Doncaster boxer’s death

Officers investigation the brutal gunning down of Doncaster boxer Tom Bell have made a fifth arrest.

Earlier today (Wednesday, January 30), a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to murder.

The man since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Tom Bell, aged 21, was shot and killed during an incident at the Maple Tree pub on Plantation Road, Balby, at around 8.45pm on Thursday, January 17.

Anyone with information in relation to Mr Bell’s death is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 796 of 17 January 2019.

You can also report information at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY19A01-PO1.