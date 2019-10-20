Tributes paid to man killed in M1 crash on Sheffield outskirts, and praise for emergency services

The M1 near Tankersley, close to where a young man was killed in a collision with a car (pic: Paul Atkin)

There has also been praise for emergency services who dealt with the tragedy, which happened shortly before midnight on Friday night between junctions 35a and 36 of the motorway, near the edge of Sheffield and Barnsley.

Police were called at 11.52pm on Friday to reports of a collision reportedly involving a pedestrian and a black Mercedes CLA in the third lane of the northbound carriageway.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, and his family are being supported by specially trained officers.

People have paid tribute to him online, with many expressing how their thoughts are also with the driver and those members of the emergency services who dealt with the aftermath.

Michelle Dale wrote: “Thoughts are with both the young man who has sadly passed away, his family and friends. Also with the driver of the car and his family.“Well done South Yorkshire Police, and other emergency services who have the task of not only witnessing the scene but having to clear it up and take statements.”

Jane Campbell commented: “RIP young man. Thoughts are with your family and friends at this heartbreaking time.”

Rebecca Bolton said: “Very, very sad indeed. RIP. Thoughts are with his family.”

Louise Philbey wrote: “My heart goes out the the family. So sorry to hear this.”

Sue Robinson commented: “Just heart breaking. Thoughts are with his family and friends, and also with emergency services who attended and the car driver. Well done SYP and all concerned.”

Anita Tidy-Pellegrine said: “So deeply saddened... God bless South Yorkshire Police and the other emergency services. I can't imagine what you saw.

“My deepest condolences to everyone whose hearts are broken for the loss of this young man. Fly high young man, way too young, look down on your family and help and guide them through their grieving. You had your life ahead of you, so very, very sad. RIP.

“My thoughts are also with the driver. Whatever the reason the young man was on the motorway, you wouldn't expect to see someone on the motorway. The driver must be in deep shock, and this will be life changing for them. God bless.”

The motorway was closed for about 17 hours after the collision, before reopening fully at around 5pm yesterday.