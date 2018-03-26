Busy Sheffield road re-opens after crash

A busy Sheffield road has re-opened after a crash earlier this morning.

Ecclesall Road was closed in both directions from the Brocco Bank roundabout at Hunters Bar earlier after a vehicle left the road, mounted the pavement and crashed into Hunters Estate Agents.

A car crashed into an estate agent's window on Ecclesall Road this morning

The crash scene is cordoned off this morning and one of the windows in the estate agency has been boarded up, but the road is now open again and traffic is flowing freely.

