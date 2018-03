Have your say

Detectives investigating an alleged assault in Sheffield city centre are keen to speak to this woman.

South Yorkshire Police say the assault reportedly took place in the early hours of February 25, at about 1am.

If you recognise the woman pictured, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, and quote the reference number S18-7.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously by filling in an online form at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-on.