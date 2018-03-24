Man arrested over alleged assault outside Sheffield pub

A man has been arrested following an alleged assault outside a pub in Sheffield this afternoon.

Police said emergency services were called to the Thorncliffe Arms in Chapeltown at around 2.30pm to reports a man had been assaulted outside the pub.

A man was treated for a head injury but police said the wound was not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

South Yorkshire Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of assault.

One member of the public told how the scene had been cordoned off and there was 'blood everywhere'.

A member of staff at the Thorncliffe Arms, on Burncross Road, said the incident was not connected with the pub and was believed to have taken place in a nearby car park.