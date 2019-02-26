Buses have been diverted in part of Rotherham this morning following a collision between a taxi and a car at a busy junction in Rotherham.
The collision occurred at the junction of Moorgate Road, Alma Road and Hollowgate.
CRIME: Man pulled knife and verbally abused teenage girl in wheelchair at Sheffield ASDA
First South Yorkshire said routes have been diverted to avoid the crash scene.
POLICE: ‘Naked’ man arrested over trashed city centre hotel remains in police custody
READ MORE: Cocaine found in loos of more than half the South Yorkshire pubs inspected by police
More to follow.