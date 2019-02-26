Buses diverted after collision involving taxi and car at busy junction in Rotherham

Buses have been diverted in part of Rotherham this morning following a collision between a taxi and a car at a busy junction in Rotherham.

The collision occurred at the junction of Moorgate Road, Alma Road and Hollowgate.

A taxi has been involved in a collision with a car in Rotherham this morning

First South Yorkshire said routes have been diverted to avoid the crash scene.

