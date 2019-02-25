A man pulled a knife on a teenager in a wheelchair while calling her a ‘slut’ as she was being pushed through ASDA in Sheffield.

Liberty Brown, 16, was being pushed around ASDA in Handsworth on Thursday evening by her friend due to suffering intense pain from a kindey infection and a knee injury.

Man armed with knife in ASDA

As she was being pushed through the supermarket, a man walked past her and began repeatedly verbally abusing her.

When the pair confronted the man he threw an object at their face before pulling a knife from his pocket.

Footage of the incident shows one of the women running away as the man throws and then kicks the object at her before brandishing the knife.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: “My friend was pushing me in a wheelchair that we had asked for off the staff because I had a bad knee, and kidney infection so bad pain in side.

“This man walked past us and repeatedly called us a slut after aiming it at me because of my stomach showing.

“My friend was pushing me towards this man to ask why he was name calling us and he had a disturbing look on his face so I got out and ran as I could.

“He then pulled a pocket knife out as can be seen on the video and began to come towards me and my two friends.

“He shouted he was going to murder us “b*******” and then speeded up his walking holding the knife saying he was going to kill us.”

“I was genuinely so scared and the look on his face was disgusting. Security came up and the man was told to leave.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.

Call 101 with any information about the incident.