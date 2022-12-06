Buses on the 95 route were diverted, and areas near Bolsover Street, Netherthorpe, were sealed off with blue and white police tape, for several hours from early in the afternoon. The areas which had been cordoned off were guarded by uniformed South Yorkshire Police officers, close to a number of major University of Sheffield buildings, after officers were sent to respond to ongoing concerns for the welfare of a man.
Two fire engines were also at the scene, parked along Bolsover Street, with five police cars parked in front of them. And five Yorkshire Ambulance Service vehicles were also at the scene yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police have this afternoon provided an update on the incident. They said in a statement: “The incident was resolved and the man taken to hospital.”