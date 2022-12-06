News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Brook Hill Netherthorpe: Man taken to hospital after police incident near Sheffeld ring road

A man was taken to hospital after a police incident near Sheffield’s inner ring road yesterday afternoon, police have confirmed this afternoon.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 5:05pm

Buses on the 95 route were diverted, and areas near Bolsover Street, Netherthorpe, were sealed off with blue and white police tape, for several hours from early in the afternoon. The areas which had been cordoned off were guarded by uniformed South Yorkshire Police officers, close to a number of major University of Sheffield buildings, after officers were sent to respond to ongoing concerns for the welfare of a man.

Two fire engines were also at the scene, parked along Bolsover Street, with five police cars parked in front of them. And five Yorkshire Ambulance Service vehicles were also at the scene yesterday.

Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police have this afternoon provided an update on the incident. They said in a statement: “The incident was resolved and the man taken to hospital.”

Police and fire enginres on the scene at Bolsover Street, Netherthorpe, yesterday. A man was later taken to hospital.
South Yorkshire PoliceBusesUniversity of SheffieldYorkshire Ambulance Service