Buses on the 95 route were diverted, and near Bolsover Street, Netherthorpe, were sealed off with blue and white police tape, from early afternoon, and guarded by uniformed South Yorkshire Police officers, close to a number of major University of Sheffield buildings.

Two fire engines were parked along Bolsover Street, with five police cars parked in front of them. Another police car could be seen on another road close by. And five Yorkshire Ambulance Service vehicles were also at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic was still being allowed to drive along the main road, close the the roundabout

This was the scene on Bolsover Street, Netherthorpe this afternoon

South Yorkshire Police this evening issued a short statement. They said: “Police are currently on Brightmore Drive, Sheffield, responding to ongoing concerns for the welfare of a man.”

FIrst said due to a police incident, services 95 and 95a were diverted into Broomhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the scene on Bolsover Street, Netherthorpe this afternoon

This was the scene on Bolsover Street, Netherthorpe this afternoon

Advertisement Hide Ad