Officials at First South Yorkshire reported the incident at just after 1.30pm this afternoon, and both South Yorkshire Police and the bus company have been approached for more information.

FIrst said in a statement on social media: “Due to a police incident, Sheffield services 95/85a are to divert up Brook Hill into Broomhill, right onto Crookes Rd, and then follow the 52a route down to Walkley Rd. This diversion is in both directions. Apologies.”