Developer reduces number of student beds in huge Sheffield project with public gym

A developer is planning to reduce the number of student beds in its huge student scheme which it said will add quality to the development.

The Bricks Group gained approval from Sheffield Council to demolish the former Sytner BMW building on Broad Lane, in the city centre, and turn it into a 27 storey student tower block with 69 flats and 49 studios comprising 519 beds along with associated facilities and landscaping.

But it now wants to change the mix to 99 apartment clusters, 369 studios and 26 accessible rooms – totalling 494 beds.

In a statement provided with the plans, agents JMS Planning, on behalf of Bricks Group Limited, said: “The increase in studio rooms is achieved through the insertion of a small kitchen area into the rooms, and an increase in area. The shower room, bedspace and desk remain as approved. The amendments would result in an overall decrease in rooms from the original approval, therefore a decrease in the number of students using the site and any perceived resultant impacts for the immediate area.

“This allows the developer to provide a much higher quality product, delivering enhanced communal facilities which add to the student experience. There are also changes to the external appearance of the building which generally relate to the entrances to the building. It is envisaged that the gym will be open to the general public and as such the entrance has been created to provide access.”

So far there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.