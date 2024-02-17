Here are a few iconic lost landmarks on photos supplied by the Picture Sheffield archive. To order copies of pictures, go to www.picturesheffield.com and search using the reference number in the caption.
1. Don Valley Stadium
An aerial view of Don Valley Stadium, built for the World Student Games, with Worksop Road visible top right. Opened in 1990, demolished 2013. Ref no: t05198 Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Corn Exchange
Sheffield Corn Exchange, Broad Street, built for the Duke of Norfolk in 1881 and pictured in 1958. The Central Hall of the Corn Exchange was gutted by fire in 1947 and the offices surrounding it were demolished in 1964. Ref no: w02698 Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. Tinsley towers
The famous Tinsley cooling towers, taken from the former Blackburn Meadows Power Station site with the M1 motorway Viaduct in the background. This picture was taken in 2003 and the towers were demolished in 2008. Ref no t01918 Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. Hole in the Road
An elevated view of Castle Square and the Hole in the Road looking towards Walsh's Department Store, High Street. Pictured in the 1970s, it had gone by 1994. Ref no: y02951 Photo: Picture Sheffield