News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Kevin McCabe: How Sheffield property tycoon claimed his place on Yorkshire Rich List

He has entered into partnerships all over the world

By David Walsh, David Walsh
Published 23rd Feb 2021, 16:45 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 14:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Kevin McCabe, boss of property company Scarborough Group International, is estimated to be worth £120m, placing him 11th in our list of the richest people in South Yorkshire.

The former Sheffield United owner, aged 75, is estimated to be the 63rd richest person in Yorkshire. He has a long association with Sheffield, not just through football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His firm has built properties across the city including the Digital Campus on Sheaf Street and the Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe.

Most Popular

In 2021, he said the OLP would benefit from his experience of building similar science-led business parks, worldwide contacts, ‘excellent’ relations with Sheffield City Council and ‘more attention from me, because it’s my home city’.

Today the site is home to a newly opened Sheffield Sharks basketball arena, Sheffield Eagles rugby stadium, Sheffield Hallam University wellbeing research centre and an academy school, with more to come.

Once complete it is hoped the £250m project will have created up to 5,600 jobs.

A native of Sheffield, McCabe set up the property company Scarborough Group in 1980. Since then it has branched out into the Far East and China.

Related topics:SheffieldScarborough Group InternationalPlanning permissionScarboroughSheffield City Council