He has entered into partnerships all over the world

Kevin McCabe, boss of property company Scarborough Group International, is estimated to be worth £120m, placing him 11th in our list of the richest people in South Yorkshire.

The former Sheffield United owner, aged 75, is estimated to be the 63rd richest person in Yorkshire. He has a long association with Sheffield, not just through football.

His firm has built properties across the city including the Digital Campus on Sheaf Street and the Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe.

In 2021, he said the OLP would benefit from his experience of building similar science-led business parks, worldwide contacts, ‘excellent’ relations with Sheffield City Council and ‘more attention from me, because it’s my home city’.

Today the site is home to a newly opened Sheffield Sharks basketball arena, Sheffield Eagles rugby stadium, Sheffield Hallam University wellbeing research centre and an academy school, with more to come.

Once complete it is hoped the £250m project will have created up to 5,600 jobs.