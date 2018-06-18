Boys threatened by teen with knife in Sheffield park

Two boys were threatened by another boy armed with a knife in a Sheffield park.

The victims, who were around 13, were approached in Firth Park, Firth Park, by a slightly older boy armed with a lock knife, who attempted to steal their bike.

The boys managed to flee and the teen with the knife was later detained by the police.

