Man hunted over attack on couple in Chesterfield town centre

A man is wanted by the police over an attack on a couple in Chesterfield town centre.

Detectives have issued a CCTV image of the man, who they believe could hold vital information about the incident in Holywell Street at 4.30am on Sunday, May 13.

A 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were attacked by six men, with the male victim dragged into the road, where he was repeatedly punched and kicked as he was on the ground.

He received hospital treatment for injuries to his face, head, shoulder, legs and back.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "We would also like to hear from a taxi driver who we believed shouted out during the incident but has not since come forward to us"

Call DC Angie Dawson on 101, quoting reference 18000217647.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.