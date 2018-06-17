DJ's horror over 'madness' at Sheffield nightclub, with Champagne and vodka bottles reportedly sent flying during fight

A DJ has spoken of his horror after violence erupted at the Sheffield nightclub where he was booked to play this weekend.

DJ Russke told how he had just arrived at Cocoon in the city centre on Friday night for the sell-out show when a fight broke out.

Cocoon

"I've just stepped into a club that I was booked at in Sheffield, sold out massive queue waiting to get in," he wrote on Twitter, where he has more than 42,000 followers.

"I’ve been in the club for no longer than 45 seconds and there are 20 men throwing glass bottles at each other, Champagne bottles, Ciroc bottles. I've never seen such madness in my life."

In a separate tweet, he wrote: "Apologies to those who came out to see me play in Sheffield tonight. It was simply out of my control... people ruined it for you."

Responding to his message, one disappointed clubber wrote: "When it's the first time in ages DJ Russke is in Sheffield and people have to ruin it. I've never witnessed anything like it."

The club on Rockingham Street accused the DJ of exaggerating.

"Somebody threw something at some other customers but it certainly wasn't 20 people. That's just exaggerating," said a manager at the venue, who would only give the name Kam.

"Police have CCTV footage of the incident, which shows what really happened."

DJ Russke's Facebook page describes him as one of the UK's 'most in-demand' DJs, who has racked up over 50 million plays on the SoundCloud streaming platform.

South Yorkshire Police yesterday issued the club with a 24-hour closure order following the trouble.

It said a fight involving a number of people had broken out at around 1am on Saturday morning. with two people believed to have sustained minor injuries during the violence.

Cocoon, which is advertised as a 'luxury' venue, opened in February in a vacant unit of the Rockingham Street Q car park off West Street.

* Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 60 of June 16. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.